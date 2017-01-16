UAE a shining example of union: Prince Khalifa

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE a shining example of union: Prince Khalifa

Media, as first line of defence, has crucial role in thwarting conspiracies

  • Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa with Gulf journalistsImage Credit: BNA
  • Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa addressing Gulf journalistsImage Credit: BNA
 

Manama: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa said that the UAE was a shining example of a union in the Arabian Gulf.

“We are looking forward to a Gulf union that would reinforce our cooperation,” Prince Khalifa said. “Unions are successful in the Gulf and the UAE offers a shining testimony to that,” the prime minister said as he received the board members of the Gulf Press Union who were holding their sixth meeting in the Bahraini capital Manama.

The UAE is a federation of seven emirates established in December 1971.

Prince Khalifa said that Saudi Arabia was the most credible, the most reliable and the strongest partner of the Arab and Islamic nations thanks to its global status and clout.

The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have become well aware of the ambitions and challenges that beset their countries and dealt with them wisely, he added.

“They succeeded in protecting their nations and peoples from the conspiracies targeting us, and turned the GCC into an oasis of security and stability in a turbulent world,” he said as he stressed the need for the media to bring positions and peoples closer and to avoid causing discord and division.

“The media have a huge responsibility to help achieve and safeguard the higher interests of our countries because they are the first line of defence,” he said.

Prince Khalifa urged journalists to “benefit from the advantages offered by social media platforms to convey genuine Gulf messages.

“Using these platforms will optimize our opportunities to convey messages of unity and togetherness and denies those who want to attack us the chance to target us. We do have a string media, but we want to expand it internationally in order to make sure that the voice of the GCC reaches the highest number of people,” he said.

Prince Khalifa said that the media in the Gulf should disregard “sounds of cacophony” as they “delay and hinder our forward-looking movement.”

“The attempts to our region are still going on and we must remain vigilant and keep up our efforts to tackle them. The media in this regard has a crucial role and its impact reaches well beyond borders,” he said.

“Changes are occurring at a high speed and the fast developments that unfold in the region and in the world require a high degree of concentration and a high quality of journalists who possess a deep sense of awareness and understanding and can appreciate the dimensions and aspects of the events. Such journalists are capable of providing insights into these events to the public and help them appreciate the significance of adhering to unity and cohesion and to avoid sedition and division in order to preserve the security of our nations and to boost their achievements.”

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNKhalifa
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

Bahrain suspends online version of newspaper
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon