Bahrain suspends online version of newspaper

In this Tuesday, April 5, 2011, file photo, a man picks up a copy of Al Wasat newspaper at a newsstand in Hamad Town, Bahrain.

Dubai: Bahraini authorities have suspended the online version of the opposition-linked Al Wasat newspaper until further notice, accusing it of publishing materials that threaten national unity, state news agency BNA reported on Monday.

Bahrain’s only independent daily is associated with the opposition, which has been facing a crackdown since last year. It is the second time the newspaper has been closed since last August.

“The newspaper has repeatedly published and broadcast material that causes a rift in society and (promotes) a spirit of division that harms national unity and public order,” the information ministry said in a statement carried by BNA.

The paper’s editor in chief, Mansoor Al Jamri, suggested the decision had taken the paper by surprise.

“We’re trying to get information from the authorities on their points of concern,” he said.

A newspaper employee confirmed that the online edition, including online services, had been suspended but said the print edition had been allowed to continue.

The government closed down the main opposition Al Wefaq group last year, increasing a prison sentence against its leader, arresting prominent activist Nabeel Rajab and revoking the citizenship of Shiite spiritual leader Ayatollah Eisa Qasim.

On Sunday, Bahrain put to death three men convicted of a bomb attack that killed three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in the first such execution in years.

Al Wasat, founded by private investors in 2002, was briefly closed in 2015 and the government cited similar reasons then. It was also briefly shut in 2011 following antigovernment protests in the kingdom, and its senior staff were removed and prosecuted.

Al Jamri was one of three senior editors who was tried on charges of fabricating news when the paper reported the protests in 2011.