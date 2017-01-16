Bahrain suspends Al Wasat online edition
Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Information Affairs on Monday suspended the online edition of Al Wasat daily.
The ministry attributed the decision to the “repeated publication of material inciting division in the community, jeopardizing national unity and disrupting public peace.”
The suspension, applied with immediate effect, will remain until further notice, the ministry said in a brief statement.
Bahrain has five dailies in Arabic and two in English. They are all privately-owned.