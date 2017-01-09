Bahrain prison escape blamed on negligence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bahrain prison escape blamed on negligence

Three senior officers were suspended last week as the probe into the escape continued

Gulf News
 

Manama: Negligence and possible connivance played a role in the escape of 10 convicts from Bahrain’s main prison.

The Interior Ministry last week said that one policeman was killed and another injured when 10 terrorists escaped from the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre in Jau at dawn on January 1 in an armed attack on the facility.

A massive manhunt was launched nationwide to recapture the fugitives and arrest those who helped them while an investigation was ordered by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa to determine facts and responsibilities.

Three senior officers were suspended last week as the probe into the escape continued.

“The Ministry considers this a terrorist operation against the public security forces,” Shaikh Rashid told the parliament Speaker and lawmakers on Monday as he shed light on the escape.

“As the Interior Minister, it is my duty to accept and respect your criticism and comments, but I hope the negligence and shortcomings of some policemen do not depreciate the efforts of the hard working and loyal policemen who perform daily to protect Bahrain.”

The minister said that the investigation has so far led to the identification and arrest of people suspected of aiding those who carried out the terrorist attack, including the driver of the getaway vehicle.

The four suspects identified by the minister are aged between 22 and 28.

Shaikh Rashid said that the attack on the prison “was conducted according to a plan that involved the negligence of some staff members of the Reformation and Rehabilitation Directorate.”

“A number of officials and staff of the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre were referred to the Public Prosecution of the Interior Ministry courts.”

He added that the centre was “equipped with all requirements, including cameras and alarm systems,” adding that there were 600 CCTVs and that the guards had enough weapons and clear orders to deal with all situations.

Shaikh Rashid told the lawmakers that the escape revealed “shortcomings in performance and not in capabilities, as policemen are equipped with weapons and tools to carry out various tasks.”

“Those with shortcomings in their work, and regardless of their ranks, will be held accountable. This action will not undermine the work of good policemen who have previously foiled 14 escape attempts. We as officials should reinforce the confidence of our policemen in their capabilities. They have been carrying out professionally.”

Abdul Salam Saif, the policeman who was killed during the escape, was shot before he took over his shift the minister said.

“The terrorists had used a drone for filming and escaped through a gate that was left open for a cleaning vehicle to enter,” the minister told the lawmakers.

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

Bahrain PM warns against administrative slack
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish