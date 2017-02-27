Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Dubai: Four Bahraini policemen were wounded in a bomb attack Sunday near the village of Jaw, south of the capital Manama, the interior ministry said.

"Terrorist blast in police bus near Jua village. 4 policemen injured and they are in a stable condition. Necessary steps are being taken," the ministry said on its Twitter account.

It gave no further details.

Terrorist blast in police bus near Jua village. 4 policemen injured and they are in a stable condition. Necessary steps are being taken— Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) February 26, 2017

On January 1, gunmen attacked the prison in Jaw, killing a policeman and allowing 10 inmates to escape.

The UAE was quick to condemn the attack.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the attack targeted Bahrain’s stability and security.

He stressed the externally-sponsored terrorism that targets the Bahraini people and institutions is part of that being experienced all over the world.

“Whoever thinks that evil will triumph over the forces of good and coexistence enjoyed by Bahrain is wrong. As we always do, today we stand today by Bahrain’s leadership and people in the face of terrorism, which seeks to undermine Bahrain's security and stability as well as undermine public life,” Shaikh Abdullah said.

He added: “I am confident that these criminal designs will not triumph over the firm will, solidarity, cohesion and national unity."

Shaikh Abdullah stressed that the security of the Arab Gulf States are indivisible. “We together will eliminate terrorism and evil purposes,” he said.