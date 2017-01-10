Bahrain PM orders clampdown on administrative negligence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bahrain PM orders clampdown on administrative negligence

Health minister asked to prepare an urgent report on quality of care provided by medical facilities in the country

Gulf News
 

Manama: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa has ordered a clampdown on administrative deficiencies and medical negligence.

The government does not accept any form of negligence that impacts the quality of public services or undermines the achievements of the government cutting across various sectors, Prince Khalifa told the cabinet at its weekly session on Monday.

All public departments must provide the higest level of service as per their core competencies and tap experts while tightening their internal controls to avoid negligence and shortcomings, Prince Khalifa added as he stressed the importance of effective management in upgrading the standards of services provided by various government sectors, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The health minister was requested to prepare an urgent report on the level and quality of the care and treatment provided by medical facilities across the country.

The report should also include the necessary suggestions on ways to develop the public health institutions and address possible loopholes and shortcomings.

Prince Khalifa called for “a transparent and impartial” investigation into the cases of two children who died recently, with medical negligence being cited among the possible causes.

The government will accept no slack in terms of medical care or services, the PM said, adding that citizens have the right to enjoy the best health services whether at government-funded or private hospitals.

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

Supermarket shut down for overpricing
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats