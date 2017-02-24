Mobile
Watch: Plane lands in 100kph winds

1 dead as Storm Doris batters Britain, felling trees and sparking flash floods

 

London: One person was killed by falling debris on Thursday as Storm Doris slammed into the UK, also causing flight disruptions at Europe’s busiest air hub and power outages.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a fatal head injury from a piece of debris blowing down onto the street in Wolverhampton, central England.

As the storm swept through London, police said a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition following reports of debris falling from a building near Victoria Station.

A girl was left with life-threatening injuries in Milton Keynes, north-west of London, after a school ceiling collapsed in an accident police said was possibly linked to Doris.

The gales caused around 10 percent of flights to be scrapped at London Heathrow Airport, although an airport spokeswoman told AFP the travel hub was operating normally again on Thursday evening.

In Britain, the top wind speed of 151 kilometres per hour was recorded at Capel Curig near Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales.

In Ireland, wind speeds of 140 kph were recorded at Mace Head in County Galway on the Atlantic west coast.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said several paramedics were sent to the fatal incident in Wolverhampton.

“On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries,” a spokesman said.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “The incident is believed to be related to Storm Doris.”

Rebecca Davis, a 40-year-old teacher who saw the victim receiving emergency treatment, said the debris “was a big piece about the size of a coffee table”.

Fallen trees, flooding and debris on the tracks hit train travel, with Network Rail saying “significant disruption throughout the country” was caused by the storm.

Speed limits of 80 kph were imposed on several train lines in Britain, while many trains were cancelled, including services linking London with Manchester and Liverpool.

The Port of Liverpool in northwest England was closed due to the winds, while some ferry services to Scotland’s west coast islands were disrupted.

Some roads were shut due to snow and strong winds, which toppled large vehicles.

The Republic of Ireland’s state Electricity Supply Board said it had restored power to more than 49,000 customers who were left without electricity, although around 4,000 customers would be without power overnight.

In neighbouring Northern Ireland, NIE Networks said they had restored electricity to around 24,000 customers, with some 500 still affected.

