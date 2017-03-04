UK won’t need to pay into EU budget if no Brexit deal, lawmakers say

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UK won’t need to pay into EU budget if no Brexit deal, lawmakers say

Money is likely to be one of the most contentious elements of the upcoming divorce talks

Gulf News
 

London: If Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without agreeing an exit deal it will not be legally obliged to contribute to the bloc’s budget post-Brexit, a committee of members of Britain’s upper house of parliament said on Saturday.

Money is likely to be one of the most contentious elements of the upcoming divorce talks. Other EU nations want Britain to pay its share of budget commitments — estimated informally by EU officials at roughly €60 billion (Dh232.12 billion).

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said only that the government would consider paying into the EU to participate in “some specific European programmes”.

Under Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, Britain has two years to agree a deal with the EU after which time it will leave without one unless all member states agree to extend negotiations.

“If agreement is not reached, all EU law — including provisions concerning ongoing financial contributions and machinery for adjudication — will cease to apply and the UK would be subject to no enforceable obligation to make any financial contribution at all,” the House of Lords EU Financial Affairs committee said in a report.

The report also concludes that, in return, Britain will not be in a position legally to claim a share of the EU’s assets on exit unless they are included in a withdrawal agreement.

Negotiating what Britain owes is one of the EU’s priorities for this year, with EU officials saying the bloc wants to agree with Britain a formula for calculating the amount rather than defining a concrete sum in advance.

Britain will have to weigh up the financial and political costs of making payments to the EU in return for agreement on things such as EU market access, the committee said.

“If the government wishes to include future market access on favourable terms as part of the discussions on the withdrawal agreement, it is likely to prove impossible to do so without also reaching agreement on the issue of the budget,” it said.

“The political and economic consequences of the UK leaving the EU without responding to claims under the EU budget are likely to be profound.”

tags from this story

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

NewsEuropeUKBrexit

tags

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job