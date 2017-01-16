The 8 wealthiest men in the world
1. Bill Gates
US founder of Microsoft
$75 billion (Dh275.5 billion)
2. Amancio Ortega
Spanish founder of Inditex, Zara fashion chain
$67 billion
3. Warren Buffett
US CEO, largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway
$60.8 billion
4. Carlos Slim Helu
Mexican owner of Grupo Carso
$50 billion
5. Jeff Bezos
US founder, chairman, chief executive of Amazon
$45.2 billion
6. Mark Zuckerberg
US chairman, CEO, co-founder of Facebook
$44.6 billion
7. Larry Ellison
US co-founder, CEO of Oracle
$43.6 billion
8. Michael Bloomberg
US founder, owner, CEO of Bloomberg LP
$40 billion