The 8 wealthiest men in the world

Bill Gates, US founder of Microsoft, is tops at $75 billion wealth

Gulf News
 

 

1. Bill Gates

US founder of Microsoft

$75 billion (Dh275.5 billion)

2. Amancio Ortega

Spanish founder of Inditex, Zara fashion chain

$67 billion

3. Warren Buffett

US CEO, largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway

$60.8 billion

4. Carlos Slim Helu

Mexican owner of Grupo Carso

$50 billion

5. Jeff Bezos

US founder, chairman, chief executive of Amazon

$45.2 billion

6.  Mark Zuckerberg

US chairman, CEO, co-founder of Facebook

$44.6 billion

7. Larry Ellison

US co-founder, CEO of Oracle

$43.6 billion

8. Michael Bloomberg

US founder, owner, CEO of Bloomberg LP

$40 billion

satya nadella

The 8 wealthiest men in the world

