Southern EU nations gather in Lisbon as storm clouds gather

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Southern EU nations gather in Lisbon as storm clouds gather

Leaders are expected to renew their push for action to boost flagging growth in the EU

Gulf News
 

Lisbon: Leaders of seven southern European Union nations meet in Lisbon on Saturday to forge a common approach to deal with Britain’s looming exit from the bloc and the new protectionist administration of US President Donald Trump.

The mostly centre-left leaders taking part in the gathering — the second by southern EU leaders in four months — are also expected to renew their push for action to boost flagging growth in the EU and tackle the ongoing migrant crisis.

Faced with the rise of “protectionism and populism”, the EU needs urgent reforms to “surpass the economic, social and political legitimacy crisis which is weakening it,” Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, the summit’s host, said Tuesday.

French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni are scheduled to take part in the talks, which are due to start at 11:00am (1100 GMT). Also holding court are the leaders of Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

The leaders will issue a joint statement after the meeting that is expected to focus on the need to boost growth and investment in Europe.

This is a follow up to a first gathering held in Athens in September 2016 as part of a push by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to create a strong southern “axis” to counter the influence of nations in northern Europe.

The group is often referred to — sometimes dismissively — as “Club Med”, even though one of its members, Portugal, is not on the Mediterranean.

It includes some of the nations which were hit hardest by the financial crisis. Portugal and Greece both got international bailouts worth tens of billions of euros which came with demands for tough austerity measures and economic reforms.

The Lisbon summit comes ahead of a February 3 meeting of EU leaders in Malta to reflect on the future of the bloc without Britain, its second-largest economy and its richest financial centre.

Analysts said forging a common front will be hard as southern EU nations have different priorities and many of the leaders who will be at the Lisbon summit are politically weak.

Hollande is not a candidate in France’s presidential election later this year and his Socialist party is trailing in the polls.

“So whatever Hollande promises or agrees this weekend will probably be forgotten by the middle of the year,” Adriano Bosoni, senior Europe analyst at US private intelligence firm Stratfor, told AFP.

“The Italian government is also fragile. The Greek prime minister is struggling to keep his government alive.”

Paris is not interested in breaking its traditional partnership with Germany which has long set the pace for the EU, said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a Brussels-based think thank.

“France is both a nation of the south and the north, she creates bridges between the two regions. There is no reason for her to seek confrontation with Germany,” he told AFP.

Hollande travelled to Berlin on Friday on the eve of the summit for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a sign of the continued importance which Paris puts on the French-German axis.

During a joint press conference with Merkel he warned Trump’s administration poses “challenges” to “our trade rules, as well as to our ability to resolve conflicts around the world”.

Trump has rattled his traditional European allies with a range of radical policy plans, from calling Nato “obsolete” to announcing he would rip up a planned transatlantic trade plan and supporting Britain’s move to leave the EU.

Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned Thursday that Europe was “on its own” after Trump took over as US president, but said it could be an opportunity to strengthen the EU.

More from Spain

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeSpain

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Spain

Refugee tripped by journalist ‘sad but hopeful’

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk