Expats in UAE remember shocking collapse

Former republic nationals have mixed views on 25th anniversary of Soviet Union dissolution

Gulf News
 

Dubai: On December 25, 1991, the Soviet Union flag was slowly lowered to the ground at the Kremlin marking the end of its control over a sweeping collective of republics.

As the pre-revolutionary Russian flag was raised in its place, hearts lifted around the free world for a better post-communist world for everyone, including its 15 breakaway republics at the time.

A quarter century after the dissolution of the Soviet Empire, UAE expats from former Soviet republics say the aftermath of the collapse of the former communist regime is a mixed blessing.

In interviews with Gulf News, expats said the end of the Soviet Union held promise of a brighter future that did not materialise for a lot of disappointed citizens.

Uzbekistan national and UAE expatriate Peter Zakharchenko, 29, said there were trade-offs when powers shifted in his country.

“If we talk about freedom, that’s good. If we talk about society and the environment of the country, it’s not as good as before,” he said, noting the former Soviet Union’s socialist agenda provided basic services such as housing, education and health for free.

“All countries in the former Soviet Union were affordable, now you have to spend a lot of money just to live,” he said, adding that a wide divide between rich and poor exists in a country where everyone was formerly equal. “Now, there are rich people who can afford stuff we didn’t have, such as cars and houses.”

Uzbekistan national and UAE expat Katherine Kovshova, 33, said she thinks its better than before because borders are not closed and her people have the right to live life as they choose within the law.

“Now is better,” said Koshova. “We can go where we want, we don’t need permission. We don’t worry about a lot of things any more.”

Kazakhstan national and UAE expat Aiuna, 35, didn’t want to give her last name but said she has mixed feelings about the anniversary that she still remembers as a child.

“In many ways, Kazakhstan has come a long way and is doing better than other former Soviet Union countries,” she said. “Now, there are more opportunities that people have, it’s probably better, at least we can travel the world.”

Aiuna said some things were better under the Soviet communist regime because things were provided at no charge to the people for everyone including, she said, summer camps.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Russia
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Russia
