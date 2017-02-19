Germany’s SPD moves ahead of Merkel’s party in poll

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Germany’s SPD moves ahead of Merkel’s party in poll

The SPD’s unexpected surge of some 12 points in the last month has caught Merkel and her conservatives off guard

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.

The SPD’s unexpected surge of some 12 points in the last month has caught Merkel and her conservatives off guard, analysts said, just seven months before the September 24 election, where she had expected to win a fourth term easily.

The Emnid poll of 1,885 voters gave the SPD 33 per cent of the vote, up 1 point in the last week, while the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) would win 32 per cent, down 1 point.

The SPD has now gained a record-breaking 12 points in the last four weeks, according to Bild am Sonntag newspaper, since former European Parliament president Martin Schulz was named as its candidate to run against Merkel in the September 24 election.

“The increase is unmatched in the history of the Bild am Sonntag polls,” the newspaper wrote.

The SPD, junior partner in Merkel’s ruling coalition, had trailed her conservative bloc for years in opinion polls until nomination of Schulz revived the party. It last won an election under Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.

“This is a serious poll showing the SPD coming from nowhere to overtake the CDU/CSU,” Thomas Jaeger, a political scientist at Cologne University, said.

“It’s amazing to see how unprepared the CDU was for someone like Schulz ... They assumed the SPD was going to stay stuck in the 20-25 per cent range. They’ve been caught pants down.” On Friday, the Electoral Research Group published an opinion poll for ZDF television showing the SPD at 30 per cent but still behind the CDU/CSU, which was on 34 per cent.

Schulz, a former book-seller without a high school degree, has revitalised the SPD with his straight-talking candour. He has struck a chord with his promise to campaign for social justice and fight right-wing populism.

Even though the SPD has been junior partner to Merkel’s CDU/CSU in a grand coalition since 2013, Schulz has campaigned against her policies as an outsider with no position inside the government.

“It was completely unexpected the way Schulz has won back over so many former SPD voters who had turned their back on the party,” said Jaeger. “He speaks their language and sounds like one of them. There’s a lot of enthusiasm all of a sudden.” The Emnid poll in Bild am Sonntag also showed the SPD would be able to form a left-of-centre coalition with the hard-left Linke party and the pro-environment Greens party.

The Linke were unchanged at 8 per cent and the Greens steady at 7. Together with the SPD’s 33 per cent, the left-of-centre coalition would have 48 per cent and enough for a government as small parties fell under the 5 per cent threshold.

The CDU/CSU at 32 per cent, the Free Democrats (FDP) at a steady 6 per cent and the ostracised far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), down 1 point to 9 per cent, would have a combined total of 47 per cent.

More from Germany

tags from this story

Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeGermany

tags

Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Germany

Germany aims to deport record number in 2017

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world