2016: A year of terror

January 1, Valence, France: A man was shot in south-eastern France after he reportedly drove a car at four soldiers who were guarding a mosque. One of the soldiers was injured, and a stray bullet hit an elderly bystander in the calf.

January 7, Paris: A man who was apparently trying to attack a police station on the anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attacks was shot dead by police. The suspect was carrying a meat cleaver and wearing a dummy suicide vest.

January 12, Istanbul: A 28-year-old Syrian detonated a bomb in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square, a popular tourist area where the historic Blue Mosque is located. Thirteen people were killed and 16 were injured, including the attacker. Daesh claimed responsibility.

February 17, Ankara: An explosive-laden vehicle targeted a convoy of shuttles carrying military and civilian personnel. Twenty-eight people were killed and 61 were injured. TAK, a branch of the PKK, claimed responsibility.

February 26, Hanover, Germany: A 16-year-old German-Moroccan girl stabs a police officer in the neck with a kitchen knife, wounding him badly. The assault is allegedly “ordered” by Daesh but not claimed by the group.

March 13, Ankara: An attack carried out by TAK claimed 37 lives and injured 125 when a car bomb exploded at Kizilay district near Guvenpark, where a major transportation hub is located.

March 19, Istanbul: A suicide attack carried out by Daesh in front of Beyoglu governorate in the busy Istiklal Steet in Taksim killed four people and injured seven.

March 22, Brussels: Suicide bombers attacked a Metro station and the city’s airport, killing 32 people. An image of flight attendant Nidhi Chaphekar seemed to symbolise the horror, and appeared on front pages around the world.

April 24, Bursa, Turkey: One person was killed and 13 injured in a suicide attack by the PKK close to the Ulu Mosque in the northwestern city of Bursa.

May 1, Gaziantep, Turkey: An attack by Daesh killed two police officers and injured 40 when an explosive-laden vehicle was detonated outside the police headquarters here.

May 10, Diyarbakir, Turkey: Three people were killed and 45 were injured in a PKK attack on a police bus in Baglar district.

May 12, Istanbul: Nine people injured when a car bomb exploded in Sancaktepe near the Army Aviation Regiment Command in Istanbul. Six soldiers were among the injured. PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

May 12, Diyarbakir, Turkey: Sixteen people died and 23 were injured when a PKK truck laden with 15 tonnes of explosives went off in Diyarbakir.

June 7, Istanbul: In Istanbul’s Vezneciler area, TAK claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack which killed 11 people including seven police officers and injured 36 others. The blast took place close to Istanbul University, the mayor’s office and a metro station.

June 8, Mardin, Turkey: Five people were killed including two policewomen and three civilians when a car bomb went off close to the police headquarters. Thirty-four people were wounded in the attack claimed by the PKK.

June 13, Magnanville, France: A French police commander and his partner were stabbed to death at their home west of Paris by a man claiming allegiance to Daesh. The attacker was killed in a police assault on the house.

June 28, Ataturk Airport, Istanbul: Thirty-five people were killed in an attack on Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport and more than 100 people were injured. The attack was carried out by Daesh and two of the four attackers blew themselves up.

July 14 Nice, France: At least 84 people were killed, including children, after a lorry slammed through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city of Nice. The driver ploughed on for 2km on the Promenade des Anglais, before being shot dead by police.

July 18, Bavaria, Germany: A 17-year-old asylum seeker, wielding an axe and a knife, attacks passengers on a Bavarian train. The assailant, believed to be Afghan, injures five people. He is shot dead by police.

July 22, Munich: David Ali Sonboly, 18, shoots dead nine people at a shopping mall before turning the gun on himself, having spent a year planning the rampage. Police say the German-Iranian was “obsessed” with mass murderers like Norwegian right-wing fanatic Anders Behring Breivik but had no links to Daesh.

July 25, Ansbach, Germany: A 27-year-old unsuccessful Syrian asylum seeker blows himself up near an open-air music festival in the city, wounding 15 others. The man had “pledged allegiance” to Daesh, while the militant-linked Amaq news agency says he was a “soldier” of the group. He had received treatment at a psychiatric hospital and was reported to have suicidal tendencies.

July 26, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France: A priest was killed in an attack by two armed men on a church in a suburb of Rouen in northern France. The attackers entered the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray during Mass, taking the priest, Fr Jacques Hamel, 84, and four other people hostage, before being shot dead by police. President Hollande said the men claimed to be from Daesh.

August 20, Gaziantep, Turkey: Fifty-one people were killed in a Daesh suicide attack at a wedding here. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the suicide bomber was a young boy between the ages of 12 and 14.

August 26, Diyarbakir, Turkey: The PKK attacked a police station in Cizre in Diyarbakir. Thirteen people were killed and 78 injured.

October 9, Hakkari, Turkey: Eighteen people were killed and 26 injured in an attack by the PKK in Semdinli, in Turkey’s southeastern city of Hakkari.

October 10, Berlin: Police said they foiled a plot by a Syrian refugee to bomb a Berlin airport, having initially wanted to target trains in Germany. When commandos raid the apartment of Jaber Al Bakr, they find 1.5 kg of TATP, a homemade explosive used by militants in deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels. He commits suicide in prison two days later.

November 11, Mardin, Turkey: Mardin province’s district governor Muhammet Fatih Safiturk died in hospital following a bomb attack by the PKK on his office in the southeastern city of Derik in Mardin.

November 30, Berlin: A German working in intelligence is exposed as “a suspect Islamist”, Germany’s domestic security agency says, following reports that he was planning an attack on its headquarters. The 51-year-old had been working at the agency since April 2016 and was responsible for observing the German Islamist scene.

December 10, Istanbul: Thirty-eight people were killed and 155 injured after two explosions outside the Vodafone Arena Stadium in central Istanbul. A car bomb was remotely detonated and 45 seconds later, a suicide bomb went off across the road at Macka Park.

December 16, Ludwigshafen, Germany: Prosecutors said they are investigating a case in which a 12-year-old boy allegedly tried to detonate a home-made nail bomb at a Christmas market in the city.

December 19, Berlin: A lorry ploughs into a busy Christmas market, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police say was a suspected terror attack.