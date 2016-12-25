Christians mark Christmas around the world

Iraqi Christians dressed in Santa Claus outfits hand sweets to children in Kirkuk on Christmas Eve.

Dubai: More than a billion Christians on Sunday celebrated Christmas around the world, a time traditionally for family gatherings and festivities and church services.

In Augsburg, Germany, Christmas celebrations for thousands were put on hold after a Second World War bomb dropped by the Allies was being defused. The bomb was uncovered last week during construction work in the city’s historic central district, and police said Christmas Day is the best time to defuse it because there is less traffic and it is more likely people can stay with relatives.

Police vans with loudspeakers urged procrastinators to leave ahead of a 10am deadline.

Some 32,000 homes with 54,000 residents are in the evacuation zone. Christmas morning services at the medieval cathedral with its famed boys’ choir were moved.

In Rome, Pope Francis, the leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, delivered his traditional urbi et orbi — “to the city and the world” Christmas message, offered a wish for peace in a world lacerated by war and terrorism, urging people to remember migrants, refugees and those hit by economic instability caused by “idolatry of money”.

Francis, marking the fourth Christmas season since his election in 2013, also urged Palestinians and Israelis, facing renewed tension after a UN resolution condemning Israeli colonies on occupied land, to have the courage to put aside hate and revenge and “write a new page of history”.

“Peace to those who have lost a person dear to them as a result of brutal acts of terrorism, which have sown fear and death into the hearts of so many countries and cities,” he told some 40,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Security was heightened for the Christmas weekend in Italy and at the Vatican after Italian police killed the man believed to be responsible for the Berlin market truck attack while other European cities kept forces on high alert.

“Today this message [of peace] goes out to the ends of the earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace,” he said, speaking in Italian from the central balcony of St.

Peter’s Basilica.

He called for peace in Syria, urging immediate assistance to the exhausted population of the city of Aleppo, which Syrian government forces recaptured last week after four years of devastating fighting with rebels.

“It is time for weapons to be still forever [in Syria], and the international community to actively seek a negotiated solution, so that civil co-existence can be restored in the country,” he said.

In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II was absent from the traditional Christmas morning church service as the Royal Family gathered at her royal estate in Norfolk in the north east of England.

The Queen and Prince Philip began their Christmas break this week one day late, postponing their trip because they were both suffering from colds, and they choose to fly to the estate by helicopter from Buckingham Palace. She is the nominal head of the Church of England.

If the pontiff offered a Christmas message of peace, it’s one that should be taken up by more than 100 drunken British revellers. It took police units, police dogs and a helicopter to control a massive Christmas morning brawl in the town of Woking.

Police said four people were arrested in a fight that involved as many as 100 people in the town located 40 kilometres southwest of London.

Surrey Police Chief Clinton Blackburn said coins were thrown at police who arrived on the scene at 3am. It took roughly an hour to bring the situation under control.

Blackburn said Christmas Eve is a popular night for socialising but that festivities “soured” when “a large group of people” started fighting in the streets in Woking. It’s not clear what they were fighting about.

Queen Elizabeth, 90, did use her traditional Christmas Day address to highlight the achievements of those who inspire others, from Olympic and Paralympic athletes to “ordinary people doing extraordinary things”.

During her annual televised message to the nation the Queen cited the achievements of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016, and The Prince’s Trust, 40 years old this year.

Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Queen said: “I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special.

“They are an inspiration to those who know them.”

A few days ahead of the broadcast it was announced the Queen would stand down as patron of 25 national organisations, but she remains patron of around 600 others. During her address she highlighted the inspirational work of these charities and bodies.

The address traditionally has a strong religious framework reflecting the Queen’s faith, and is written by the Queen reflecting current issues and drawing on her own experiences over the past year.

During the last 12 months some momentous events have taken place, most notably the UK voting to leave the European Union, David Cameron resigning as prime minister in the wake of the Brexit vote, and the Queen celebrating her 90th birthday with family, friends and the nation.

The speech is one of the rare occasions when she does not turn to the government for advice but is able to voice her own views.