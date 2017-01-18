Thai south Muslims mourn death of rebel ‘spiritual leader’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thai south Muslims mourn death of rebel ‘spiritual leader’

Mosques have been packed across the south since his death was confirmed

Gulf News
 

Bangkok: Muslims across Thailand’s restive “Deep South” are mourning the death of Sapae-ing Basor, the spiritual leader of a near 13-year rebellion against Bangkok’s rule that has claimed more than 6,800 lives.

Sapae-ing established a leading Islamic school and became a folkloric figure for many Malay-Muslims in Thailand’s culturally distinct far south despite being in self-exile since 2004.

The insurgency sees separatist rebels carry out near-daily attacks on security forces and perceived collaborators with the Thai state, which colonised the region over a century ago.

The majority of the dead are civilians in a conflict that has seen both insurgents and Thailand’s military accused of rights abuses.

Sapae-ing, who was in his eighties, died peacefully on January 10 across the Thai border in Malaysia where he had lived since fleeing treason charges.

“He was a philosopher who played an important role in education,” said a statement by the Mara Patani, a group representing some rebel factions in peace talks with the Thai junta, confirming his death.

Mosques have been packed across the south for special prayers since his death was confirmed.

Thailand-based security analyst Don Pathan said his schools became “pillars of Malay identity” drawing the ire of Thai authorities as the insurgency gathered pace.

“He was a Yoda-like figure. he had a mystique,” Pathan said, explaining that Sapea-ing’s profile grew through the 1980s and 90s as he “spoke up for Malay identity and refused to bow down to the Thai state”.

Thailand’s military elite have long been accused by the kingdom’s minority groups of enforcing a centralised concept of “Thainess” at the expense of diversity.

In the Malay-speaking south, for example, Thai language and script has been enforced for decades, fuelling anger and resentment.

Sapae-ing’s legend grew across the unrest-hit southern states despite his relative silence in self-exile.

Zachary Abuza, a specialist on Southeast Asian militant groups, said he had a galvanising role in the rebellion — although his operational links with rebel foot soldiers are unknown.

“This is a movement with almost no known leadership. He was as close as it got ... being on the run for 13 years gave him a bit of a Robin Hood status.”

An end to the fighting remains distant despite peace contacts.

The armed insurgents, dominated by the publicity-averse Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), want an amnesty for their operatives and serious discussion on devolution, leading to independence.

The Thai junta remain coy on ceding powers and do not believe the rebel groups they have command-and-control over the militant foot soldiers.

More from Asia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

Also In Asia

Top court to hear plea on deferring budget
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access