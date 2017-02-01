Ex-UN chief Ban rules out presidential run in S. Korea complaining of ‘fake news’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ex-UN chief Ban rules out presidential run in S. Korea complaining of ‘fake news’

He had been subject to ‘malign slander akin to character assassination’

Gulf News
 

Seoul: Former United Nations (UN) chief Ban Ki-moon, once considered front-runner to be the next South Korean president, ruled out a run for the job on Wednesday, saying he was “disappointed at the selfish ways” of some politicians and complaining of “fake news”.

Ban told reporters in parliament, after meeting conservative party leaders, that he had been subject to “malign slander akin to character assassination” in the media and had given up his “patriotic” plan to lead political change.

“With all kinds of fake news, my intention for political change was nowhere to be seen and all that was left was grave scars to my family and myself, and to the honour of the UN, where I spent the past 10 years,” he said.

South Korea has been gripped by political crisis for months amid a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. If the impeachment vote is upheld by the Constitutional Court, she will have to quit and an election would be held two months later.

A ruling is expected as soon as late this month.

Ban, 72, returned to South Korea on January 12 after serving 10 years as UN secretary-general. He was unable to capitalise on his much-anticipated homecoming, cutting a sometimes-irritable figure in public and mired in a series of perceived PR gaffes and a scandal involving family members.

The media leapt on a series of minor blunders, for instance when he took the airport express train instead of a limo on his return to South Korea, but didn’t know how to buy a ticket.

Two days later, Ban visited a care home where he fed porridge to an old woman. He was criticised for wearing a bib when the old woman was not — and for feeding someone lying flat on their back.

Even without announcing his intention to run, his support ratings in opinion polls had slipped to second place behind the presidential candidate for the main opposition Democratic Party, Moon Jae-in, after peaking at nearly 30 per cent last year.

Ban had been expected to run as a conservative but was unable to secure any party affiliation.

‘Still has a role to play’

Ban’s clean image and his international profile were dealt a blow with the indictment of his brother, Ban Ki-sang, and a nephew in the US in a bribery scheme involving a Vietnamese development project.

Ban’s announcement appeared to take the four main political parties aiming to field candidates by surprise, including Moon’s Democratic Party.

“I was looking forward to a good race, so it is disappointing,” he told reporters.

A poll or 1,147 people by R&Search released on Wednesday showed Ban’s support continuing to slip to 16.5 per cent from 18 per cent a week ago, compared to 35.2 per cent for Moon, up from 34.8 per cent a week ago.

Ban’s decision could boost the chances of minor candidates such as Ahn Cheol-soo of the progressive People’s Party, said Kim Jun-seok, a political-science professor at Dongguk University in Seoul.

There had been little to propel Ban’s chances for the presidency in the absence of a political base and the lack of a clear message after his return from New York, Kim said.

“He has hit a wall with nothing but his high profile as the UN Secretary-General,” Kim said.

“While his support ratings did not rise ... he kept making mistakes. And people felt that Ban should not be a president.” Ban was South Korea’s foreign minister from 2004 to 2006, helping to implement a policy of engagement with North Korea, before taking the top job at the United Nations.

More from South Korea

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaSouth Korea

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In South Korea

Nuclear: US warns North Korea

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah