Two more held over night market bombing in Philippines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Two more held over night market bombing in Philippines

Bombing in Duterte’s hometown in September killed 15 people

Gulf News
 

Manila: The Philippine police said on Friday that they had arrested two additional suspects in the September bombing of a night market that killed 15 people in the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, officials said, blaming a small militant group for the attack.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said the two were arrested on Tuesday in Davao City, the site of the attack, where Duterte used to be mayor.

The police identified the suspects as Zack Haron Velasco Lopez and Jessy Vincent Quinto Original, saying they had outstanding arrest warrants alleging terrorism.

Duterte had declared a state of emergency across the southern Philippines, which includes Davao City, that gives the armed forces police powers to aid in the manhunt.

At least seven people had previously been arrested in the bombing, with the police saying that they belonged to the Maute group, a small band of militants based in the south that has been trying to attract the attention of Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and Levant) in the Middle East.

An attempted bombing outside the US Embassy in late November has also been attributed to the group. Military and police officials said that the assault was an effort to divert attention from a government offensive in the south that Duterte had ordered.

That offensive dislodged the Maute group in the southern province of Lanao del Sur, where members had briefly taken over government buildings and flew a black flag bearing the insignia of Daesh.

After a week of intense fighting, the military dislodged the Maute group, killing 61 members. But dozens more were believed to have escaped.

Duterte visited the area afterward and warned that the military would crush the group. He has also linked the militants directly to Daesh, though the military has offered little evidence of actual ties between the organisations.

Rommel Banlaoi, who oversees the Philippine Institute for Peace, Violence and Terrorism Research, said the Maute group was once associated with Muslim rebels who have signed a peace deal with government. They are believed to number in the dozens and operate under a loose command structure.

“They may be small, but are capable of causing terror in a big scale,” he said, adding that the group has been training militants to carry out more bombings in the south.

The group was an emerging security threat, he said, and could rival Abu Sayyaf, another militant organisation that is still holding several local and foreign hostages. That group has been blamed for some of the country’s worst terrorist attacks, including a ferry bombing that killed more than 100 people in 2004.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity