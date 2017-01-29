Philippines: Ex-radio commentator shot dead inside his car in Cavite
Manila: Two unidentified gunmen shot dead a former radio commentator and injured his wife in a car on the highway of Metro Manila’s southern suburban Cavite, police said on Saturday.
Benito Clamosa, 65, died of multiple gunshot wounds in his body, while his wife, Irenea Clamosa, 71, was wounded in her leg, when unidentified gunmen aboard a motorcycle shot them at close range with a calibre. 45 pistol, in Daang Amaya village in Tanza, Cavite, 75 kilometre south of Manila on Saturday afternoon, Tanza chief of police Supt. Eric Sibalo said.
They were shot at close range, but the motives of the assassin were not yet known, said Sibalo, adding a CCTV footage captured images of the crime scene.
It could help identify the suspected killers, said Sibalo.
Clamosa was the 197th journalist killed since after the ouster of former dictator Ferdinand Marco by a people-backed military mutiny in 1986. His reign was marred by political killings.
In 2015, the Middle East topped the list of the most deadly countries for journalists, followed by Iraq, Syria, and the Philippines, the Unesco said.