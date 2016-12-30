Nock-Ten leaves, but darkness and destruction remain

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nock-Ten leaves, but darkness and destruction remain

Some provinces in the Philippines may have to wait weeks for power to be restored

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Naga City: Bicol region, in the eastern Philippines, is limping back to life after having been plunged into darkness by the deadly Typhoon Nock-Ten, also known as Nina. Power and communication lines in region were cut and hundreds of millions of dollars in crops and infrastructure were decimated by the killer typhoon, which packed gale force winds of up to 240kph, according to meteorologists.

IMG-20161230-WA0005
The iconic signage of Jollibee fastfood chain in Bicol region turned upside down by gusts of up to 240kph that hammered the Philippines' eastern regions over Christmas.

One town alone in the province of Albay saw up to 10,000 houses completely destroyed. The few bank ATM machines that still work in cities like Naga saw serpentine queues.

IMG-20161230-WA0014
The typhoon destroyed the roof of a petrol station in Naga city.

Congressman Joey Salceda, who represents the 3rd district of Albaym had appealed for help from the local and international community to help speed up aid and repairs to badly damaged infrastructure.

t8
The flooded entrance and compound of Nabua National High School in Bicol region, off the south road of Manila, as seen on December 29, 2016.

It could take weeks before power could be restored in the badly-hit provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay.

An official of local power cooperative Casureco, Caroline Yorobe, appealed to residents to help their overwhelmed workers clear debris left by the typhoon to speed up the rehabilitation of power lines.

“We need everyone’s cooperation, especially the local residents to help clear typhoon debris, so power will be restored in weeks, instead of months.”

typhoon jay
A cell site in Oas town in Albay province.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Palace claims ‘success’ in anti-drugs war

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events