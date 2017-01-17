Floods force thousands to flee in Philippines

Manila: Thousands of families in Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas remain underwater after flash floods spawned by continuous rains struck several areas including Cagayan de Oro.

According to the state weather bureau, PAGASA, a tail-end of a cold front and a low pressure area hovering over Mindanao is bringing torrential rains in various parts of Northern Mindanao and Region 8.

In Cagayan de Oro, the major urban centre in Northern Mindanao, officials have declared the city under a state of calamity as heavy rains caused meter-high flooding.

Marites Casino-Rivera, city information officer, was quoted by the Bombo Radyo station as saying that the waters of the Iponan River has reached critical levels prompting the evacuation of some 32,000 families.

Disaster risk reduction and management officials said two persons had been confirmed dead from effects of the latest weather disturbance.

The first reported fatality was a man, said to be around 40-to year old who drowned at the Diaoyo River.

The second confirmed fatality was an 84-year-old coconut wine gatherer from the village of Balua, Virgilio Turno, whose remains was discovered by a neighbour on Tuesday. He was assumed to have drowned from the floodwaters.

Chief Supt, Agripino Javier, regional police director, said police have conducted search and rescue operations since Monday for the missing.

Social welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo today said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the region remains active in monitoring the situation of citizens affected by yesterday’s torrential rains which resulted in flash floods in various parts of Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas regions.

“We continue to gather reports from the ground regarding the status of individuals and families who have evacuated to escape the floodwaters,” she said.

In 2011, Cagayan de Oro as well as Iligan City experienced its worst flooding in years when typhoon Washi swept through Northern Mindanao. More than 1,200 people were left dead from the floods.