Floods force thousands to flee in Philippines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Floods force thousands to flee in Philippines

Two people confirmed dead as heavy rains inundate parts of the country

Gulf News
 

Manila: Thousands of families in Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas remain underwater after flash floods spawned by continuous rains struck several areas including Cagayan de Oro.

According to the state weather bureau, PAGASA, a tail-end of a cold front and a low pressure area hovering over Mindanao is bringing torrential rains in various parts of Northern Mindanao and Region 8.

In Cagayan de Oro, the major urban centre in Northern Mindanao, officials have declared the city under a state of calamity as heavy rains caused meter-high flooding.

Marites Casino-Rivera, city information officer, was quoted by the Bombo Radyo station as saying that the waters of the Iponan River has reached critical levels prompting the evacuation of some 32,000 families.

Disaster risk reduction and management officials said two persons had been confirmed dead from effects of the latest weather disturbance.

The first reported fatality was a man, said to be around 40-to year old who drowned at the Diaoyo River.

The second confirmed fatality was an 84-year-old coconut wine gatherer from the village of Balua, Virgilio Turno, whose remains was discovered by a neighbour on Tuesday. He was assumed to have drowned from the floodwaters.

Chief Supt, Agripino Javier, regional police director, said police have conducted search and rescue operations since Monday for the missing.

Social welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo today said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the region remains active in monitoring the situation of citizens affected by yesterday’s torrential rains which resulted in flash floods in various parts of Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas regions.

“We continue to gather reports from the ground regarding the status of individuals and families who have evacuated to escape the floodwaters,” she said.

In 2011, Cagayan de Oro as well as Iligan City experienced its worst flooding in years when typhoon Washi swept through Northern Mindanao. More than 1,200 people were left dead from the floods.

More from Philippines

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

Also In Philippines

Man pedals 600km to be with sick brother

Framed Gallery

First gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access