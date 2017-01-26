Don’t hide street dwellers during event, Duterte says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Don’t hide street dwellers during event, Duterte says

Declares Miss Universe coronation a working day and asks for traffic not to be rerouted

Image Credit: REUTERS
FILE: A poor residential district and squatter colonies are seen near high-rise residential and commercial buildings in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines July 4, 2013.
Gulf News
 

Manila: President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the Miss Universe coronation day on January 30 a working day, despite calls for him to declare a holiday, officials said.

Those who want to watch the event at Pasay City’s SM Mall of Asia Arena or on TV must take a leave of absence, advised Malacanang, the presidential palace.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo said a holiday on January 30 would be good “so everybody could watch the event”.

Another petitioner, Congressman Winston Castelo said it will give Filipinos “the opportunity to witness in their own backyard a contest where Filipinas have proven to excel and become certified champions of beauty and brain”.

Because of Duterte’s decision, Secretary Teo advised ticket holders to come as early as possible because of strict screening and inspection of the police at the event’s venue.

“Traffic will not be re-routed,” Teo reminded ticket-holders.

Staying in a hotel would be ideal for ticket holders, advised Teo, but added that almost all hotels near the venue have been fully booked — more than 85 candidates have an entourage of 20 to 30 each.

Duterte was given a ticket, but has not yet responded if he will attend the coronation day, Teo said.

In late December, Duterte advised organisers that street dwellers should not be hidden during the Miss Universe pageant.

“As far as I know, anecdotally, the president has said, ‘Oh, Leave them there so that the people see exactly where we are. We are not hiding our true situation,” said Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella when asked about Duterte’s “official rules” for the event.

“When we presented it (event’s plan) to President Duterte, the first thing he said: ‘Don’t close the roads, don’t hide people. Let’s show that despite poverty, there is beauty in this country’,” Secretary Teo quoted the president as saying at the time.

Street dwellers near the Manila City Hall and Baywalk on Roxas Boulevard — near the SM Mall of Asia Arena, were scheduled to be rounded up in early January.

Social workers and policemen had rounded up at least 100 street dwellers in Manila in December, one month before the international event. The social welfare department hid street dwellers in resorts during the visits of US President Barack Obama in April 2014; Pope Francis in January 2015; and Manila’s hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in November 2015.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Duterte urged to extend validity of passports

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day