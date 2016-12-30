Thousands of fake ID cards blocked

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thousands of fake ID cards blocked

National Database and Registration Authority re-verifying identity cards, minister says

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan has detected and blocked well over 86.000 fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs) over the past six months, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Friday.

The action was the result of a campaign conducted by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to re-verify identity cards, the minister told a news conference.

The minister said a total of 4, 50,000 CNICs and 32,400 passports had been blocked during the tenure of the present government, which had taken up the reins after the general election in June 2013.

Chaudhry Nisar said that proactive efforts were being exerted to restore blocked CNICs of those who proved that they had valid documents.

He announced that an 18-member parliamentary committee would oversee the verification process of CNICs and NADRA would brief the panel on weekly basis on order to take decisions promptly.

The Interior Minister said that no concrete steps were taken during the tenure of the previous government to weed out fake CNICs and passports.

He said that there was no verification process before 2011 and identify cards were issued to foreigners and were used in human trafficking, terrorism and other illegal activities that defamed Pakistan in the world.

The minister said the officials of NADRA involved in issuing illegal national documents would be prosecuted.

Answering a question, he said that the committee probing a news report published in October concerning the deliberations of a high-level meeting on national security matters presided over by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been given one more month to submit its report which will be made public.

The news report, quoting inside sources, had stated that civilian participants in the meeting told the military to “act against militants or face international isolation.”

The government had denied the report as fabricated and the military top brass denounced it as a serious breach of national security. The then information minister Pervaiz Rashid had resigned over the report and the government set up a committee to probe the leaks.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan Senate board okays Hindu marriage bill

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject