Slain woman intruder was mentally ill, report says

Islamabad: A Pakistani woman, who was shot dead when she allegedly tried to infiltrate into Indian territory along the international border, was mentally ill, a media report said on Saturday.

Rasheeda Bibi, 53, from Sialkot district’s Diawara village, was killed as she crossed the border on Thursday night after losing her way, Dawn reported.

Bibi was killed in the Pargwal sector of Akhnoor tehsil.

Citing police sources, the paper said that the woman was mentally ill.

Indian border authorities later handed over the body to her family in the presence of officials of Pakistan Rangers.

Bibi belonged to Bajwat area in Punjab province. Protests erupted in her village upon news that she had been shot dead by the BSF personnel who mistook her for an intruder, Dawn reported.

Similar incidents have also occurred in the past in the light of heightened border tension between India and Pakistan.

A Pakistani boy was in August last year was shot dead by the BSF after he entered the Indian territory by mistake.

Ijaz, 17, from Kasur, was grazing cattle near the border when the incident took place.