Shoot-at-sight order over illegal entry into Pakistan

Pakistan police arrests 300 suspects in Lahore bombing

Image Credit: AP
People light candles and clay lamps to pay tribute to the victims of Thursday’s suicide attack at a shrine, in Karachi, Pakistan. Authorities have shut down a second border crossing into Afghanistan, halting trade with the country.
Gulf News
 

Islamabad: As Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman check posts remains closed, authorities have issued shoot-at-sight orders for illegal entries into the country.

The ‘Friendship Gate’ at Chaman was closed on Friday night due to security concerns in the wake of the suicide attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town of Sindh province, in which nearly 90 persons were killed and over 200 injured.

Traffic and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan also remain suspended for the second consecutive day, Dawn online reported.

“Shooting order has been issued for those found trying to enter Pakistan illegally from any area of the border,” a security official said.

“The Friendship Gate has been sealed for an indefinite period,” a Frontier Corps spokesman said.

Shops in the Vash Mandi area across the border in Afghanistan were closed and traders in Chaman also did not open their businesses in protest against the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Hundreds of trucks and long vehicles carrying transit trade goods and Nato supplies have been stranded on both sides of the border.

“More than 350 suspects have been taken into custody, mostly Afghans, since the Lahore blast last Monday on the Mall Road,” Punjab police spokesman Niyab Haider said.

He said the search operation of the law enforcement agencies will continue across the province and the Afghan nationals living here must keep their identification papers close to them for inspection.

“During Saturday and Sunday the police have arrested more than 200 people mostly Afghans and Pashtoon as they did not have identification papers. Police have also arrested those who had given them their houses on rent,” he said.

Some 15 people, mostly police officers, were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a protest demonstration of chemists outside the Punjab Assembly.

According to a spokesman of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), “police are focusing on intelligence-based search operations to get maximum results. Deployment at all sensitive government installations has been increased and the operation in and around localities of shrines in the province is also being conducted”.

Police used bio-metric machines for identification of people and those who failed to produce documents to prove their identity have been taken into custody, he said, adding illegal weapons have also been recovered from some of the suspects who have been shifted to undisclosed location for identification.

Meanwhile, the police have taken a man into custody who had rented his house to handler/facilitator Anwarul Haq of the Lahore blast.

According to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Haq had brought the Afghan suicide bomber to the Mall Road where he blew himself up.

An antiterrorism court on Saturday handed over Haq to Counter Terrorism Department on a 30-day physical remand. Tahreek-Taliban Pakistan splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar had claimed responsibility of the Lahore blast.

Pakistan often accuses Afghanistan-based terrorists for the attacks in the country.

The army over the weekend killed more than 100 suspected terrorists and also handed over to Afghanistan a list of 76 terrorists hiding across the border.

