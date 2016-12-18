Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Nisar: Offered to quit after damning report

One-man panel report reveals interior ministry’s ‘monumental failure’ in combating terror

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: In the wake of a report on the “monumental failure” of his ministry to combat militancy, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar, has said he offered to resign over the damning revelation.

The one-man commission report by Justice Qazi Faez Isa over the attack in Quetta on August 8, in which about 70 people, mostly lawyers, were killed, has been released by the Supreme Court.

It highlighted the “monumental failure” of the Interior Ministry to combat terrorism and targeted Nisar for failure to respond to questions by the inquiry.

He was also taken to task for holding a meeting with leaders of a banned outfit in Islamabad.

Nisar addressed a press conference on Saturday and said he was ready to resign and defend his role in combating terrorism.

“I went to the Prime Minister [Nawaz Sharif] to tell him that I wanted to resign from my position but was told by him that the decision was unacceptable,” he said.

Nisar termed the report “one-sided” and alleged that it was released without including the Interior Ministry’s point of view.

He also said the report was used by opposition for “personal attacks” on him.

“I had decided to respond to the allegations much earlier as media resorted to personality bashing for the last two days,” he said.

Nisar said he resisted from responding to allegations as it could lead to harming the national institutions and war against terrorism.

He said if a judge had the privilege of integrity, everyone else reserved the same right. Nisar said he would hold the current job only with integrity.

Nisar said there had been only 774 incidents of terrorism in the country during the current year as opposed to nearly 10,000 such incidents from 2007 until 2013.

Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party had demanded his resignation after the report was released.

The party also submitted a motion against Nisar in Parliament to discuss whether the Interior Minister was incapable of playing a role in combating terrorism.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Pakistan Peoples Party
follow this tag on MGNPakistan Peoples Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan Peoples Party
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia and China to talk peace

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party