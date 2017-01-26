Forgery plot afoot to save PM Sharif’s family, PTI says

Islamabad: Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have alleged that fake documents are being drawn up, with the involvement of national institutions, to protect Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Party leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Arif Alvi, Shibli Faraz and Fayaz-ur-Hasan Chohan made the claim on Thursday, while talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, during a break of proceedings in the Panama leaks case.

“Our stance is proving correct that no national institution can probe the allegations in Panama leaks case independently and without any pressure till Nawaz Sharif and PML (N) are in government,” Chaudhry said.

“Federal ministers are pressurising the Supreme Court to save the skin of their leader Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case,” he added.

He said the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) — instead of providing evidence and documents of the Sharif family’s financial malpractices — was busy working out fake documents to present falsehoods as truth.

He also alleged officers in other institutions were involved in making the fake documents to ensure Nawaz is found not guilty in the Panama leaks case.

PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, are trying to pressure the apex court on the matter of Maryam Nawaz being PM’s dependant, he said.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmaker Arif Alvi said the government was trying to make fools of the court and nation, while seeking to hide the truth disclosed in the Panama Leaks case.

PM Nawaz Sharif is getting trapped with every passing day under the lies PML (N) leaders are uttering in public and to the media, he said.

Sharif will soon become a “model” for everyone as his lies are disclosed through different techniques, he said.

Chohan said PM Sharif had defamed and insulted Pakistan after lying to the court, parliament and nation and now members of his government were regularly speaking lies to hide and protect their corruption.

All the techniques and initiatives taken by PM and his inner circle showed that their personal interests are dearer than the interest of nation and they are sucking the blood of the nation to protect themselves in every possible way, he alleged.