Army chief calls on soldiers to stay prepared

Gen Bajwa praises troops for taking part in counter terror operations

Gulf News
 

Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Monday directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves prepared for all types of threats.

Recounting the successes of the Pakistan Army, he said the soldiers were the best in the world.

Gen Bajwa said this while addressing troops during his visit to elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

He laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered prayers for martyrs, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here stated.

The corps commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of troops.

Later Gen Bajwa addressed soldiers and officers at the Garrison. He appreciated the troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

He said soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world. “Am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional Army” the COAS said.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he said.

The COAS directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats.

Soldiers freely interacted with the COAS and expressed their pride and eagerness to selflessly serve the country and the nation.

Earlier, on arrival at Multan, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander Multan Corps.

Pakistan
