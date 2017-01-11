Japan plans to have new emperor in 2019: media

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Japan plans to have new emperor in 2019: media

Though abdications have occurred in Japan’s long imperial history there has not been one for 200 years

Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Japan is planning for Emperor Akihito to retire and be replaced by his eldest son on January 1, 2019, reports said on Wednesday, as the country works on a legal framework for its first abdication in 200 years.

Akihito, 83, expressed a desire in August to abdicate after nearly three decades on the Chrysanthemum Throne, citing his advancing age and weakening health.

Major national newspapers — Yomiuri, Asahi, Mainichi and Nikkei — cited unnamed sources as saying Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, would succeed his father on New Year’s Day 2019.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on the reports at his regular news conference on Wednesday.

After Akihito’s announcement last year, the government established a panel of experts to help decide how best to proceed on an issue fraught with historical and legal challenges.

Although abdications have occurred in Japan’s long imperial history there has not been one for 200 years. Under current laws there is no legal mechanism for one.

The six-member panel has discussed various legal options, with speculation rampant it will propose parliament pass a special one-time law to allow Akihito to step down.

The leading opposition Democratic Party, however, opposes a one-time change, arguing that this would not ensure stable future successions. It has advocated a revision to the permanent law that governs the imperial family.

Abdication is a highly sensitive issue in light of Japan’s modern history of war waged in the name of Akihito’s father Emperor Hirohito, who died in 1989.

‘The emperor’s feelings’

Some scholars and politicians worry that the abdication issue could open a can of worms and risk Japan’s monarchs becoming subject to political manipulation. Under the constitution they play only a symbolic role.

The panel plans to compile a summary of its views on the issue this month, a government official said.

Its firm proposals, however, will come no later than the end of March before the government submits legislation to parliament, reports said.

As for the timing of the abdication, the Yomiuri said the panel considers that January 1, 2019, would be appropriate given he will have reigned for 30 years — something the emperor himself mentioned as a milestone year in his August speech.

The Asahi said Akihito would step down sometime on December 31, although the Nikkei reported it could also happen on New Year’s Day, when Naruhito is enthroned.

The reports also said that the government plans to announce the official name of Naruhito’s reign era at least six months beforehand to avoid confusion in daily life.

Years in Japan are numbered both in terms of the length of an emperor’s reign, as well as in accordance with western calendar years.

When Hirohito died on January 7, 1989, the 64th year of his Showa era ended after just seven days. The government announced the first year of Akihito’s Heisei era would start the following day.

“The government’s plan to start a fresh imperial era on New Year’s Day is in line with the emperor’s feelings” to ease burdens on the Japanese people, the Yomiuri said.

Previous emperors, including Hirohito, were deemed semi-divine. But in the aftermath of Japan’s Second World War defeat and occupation they became constitutionally limited to a role as “symbol of the state and of the unity of the people”.

Akihito has keenly embraced the symbolic role. He is credited with making efforts to seek reconciliation both at home and abroad over the legacy of the war fought in his father’s name.

More from Japan

tags from this story

Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaJapan

tags

Japan
follow this tag on MGN
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador