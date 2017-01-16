US hopeful of commercial deal for nuclear plant in India this year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US hopeful of commercial deal for nuclear plant in India this year

Biswal terms civil-nuclear agreements negotiated during the Bush Administration was a watershed moment

Gulf News
 

Washington: The Obama administration is hopeful that a deal for a nuclear power plant in India under the civil nuclear agreement between India and the US could be announced by the end of this year.

“What remains [of the civil nuclear agreement] is the actual commercial deal to be negotiated and the financing to be negotiated. That I think is moving forward,” Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal said.

“It has been our hope that the two governments … would be at a point where a commercial deal and financing be announced by the summer of 2017. I am hopeful that would continue to be the case and we would continue to work through those issues,” Biswal said.

The first and foremost is for the commercial partners for Westinghouse Electric Corporation to be able to achieve the package that is satisfactory to both of them and to the Indian government, she said.

And when that package is put together, the financing terms are to be negotiated, Biswal added.

“We are making progress on both of those fronts and hopefully would be able to get to that finish line later this year, as was projected by the two leaders,” Biswal said.

The civil-nuclear agreements negotiated during the Bush Administration was a watershed moment, Biswal said. But that agreement left a number of important issues unresolved, including the nuclear liability, she said.

“What I think, President [Barack] Obama and Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi have been able to do is resolve those residual blocks that were there on the actual agreement itself,” she said.

“So with India’s ratification of the convention of supplementary compensation the liability issue by and large has been addressed. We have defined ways in which the agreement can also be in compliance with our legal statutory agreements with respect to tracking of fissile material. So I think that issue has been kind of cleared up. And that path has been unblocked,” Biswal said.

Culminating a decade of partnership on civil nuclear issues, Modi and Obama during their White House meeting last year had “welcomed” the start of preparatory work on site in India for six AP1000 reactors to be built by Westinghouse.

They had also welcomed the announcement by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Westinghouse that engineering and site design work will begin immediately and the two sides will work towards finalising the contractual arrangements by June 2017.

More from India

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Akhilesh meets Mulayam

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries