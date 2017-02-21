Tendulkar votes but turnout low in Mumbai elections

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tendulkar votes but turnout low in Mumbai elections

CM Fadnavis appeals to the people to ‘vote for whoever, but vote’

Image Credit: PTI
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali Tendulkar displays the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting the vote for the municipal corporation election in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Amid a low turnout in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the people to “vote for whoever, but vote.”

By 3.30pm, the overall voting percentage was just 41.3 per cent.

Speaking whilst casting his vote in the Nagpur civic polls, Fadnavis said it was not only one’s democratic right to vote but also a “duty.”

Meanwhile, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar voted in Mumbai and said, “Rather than complaining, people must come out and vote. Whatever change that you want and feel the need to be heard, I request you to vote.”

Several Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Shraddha Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Sharma and John Abraham also cast their ballots, while actor Varun Dhawan said he was disappointed since his name was not on the voters’ roll.

In fact, there were hundreds of voters whose names did not appear on the voters’ list and had to trek to different voting booths to check.

“The release of list of voters got delayed and there was also a change in polling booths. All this may have an impact on elections,” BJP’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar told PTI news agency.

Mumbai has 9.18 million voters and, in general, less than 50 per cent turn up to vote in the BMC elections, which re usually not taken seriously but seen as a holiday to relax.

This despite the civic conditions — bad roads, potholes, mounting and uncollected garbage on streets, thousands of hawkers occupying the streets, water scarcity, dug up roads and a myriad other problems — being never resolved or improved.

Comprising 227 seats, the cash-rich BMC is held by an alliance of Shiv Sena (89 seats) and BJP (32 seats) while the Congress has 51. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena holds 28, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has 14 and Samajwadi Party 8.

The BJP and Sena contested separately and led a bitter campaign, hurling insults at each other at every rally.

The polls are seen as a referendum for Fadnavis whose prestige is at stake.

For Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, it is about his party’s survival and identity.

The BMC has an annual budget of a whopping Rs370 billion (Dh20 billion).

A nexus between BMC politicians, officials and contractors has led to high levels of corruption leading to deteriorating conditions in the city.

Campaigning for the BJP, Fadnavis said it would bring transparency in all dealings in the civic body.

Apart from BMC, elections to 11 zilla parishad (district council) and 118 panchayat samiti (village council) were also held across Maharashtra.

Elections for the ten municipal corporations included Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur where 19.5 million voters were expected to cast their vote.

More from India

tags from this story

Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGNSachin Tendulkar

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Drama as suspects surrender in Kerala court

Framed Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen