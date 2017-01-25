‘Sweden stopped Bofors probe to save Rajiv from embarrassment’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Sweden stopped Bofors probe to save Rajiv from embarrassment’

CIA report says details of bribery payments were kept secret to avoid indictment

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Sweden terminated investigation into the Bofors arms scandal in an attempt to shield the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from embarrassment as it felt further probe may throw up more revelations of bribes to Indian officials in the deal, a declassified CIA report said.

It said details of the bribery payments were kept secret under a “scheme” as Sweden wanted to “save” Gandhi from troubles caused due to a Swedish leak while the Nobel Industries, the main company, wanted to avoid an indictment.

“Stockholm wanted to save Gandhi the troubles caused to him by the Swedish leak, and Nobel Industries wanted to avoid a bribery indictment.

“The two sides cooperated, therefore, on a scheme to keep the details of the payments secret. Stockholm eventually called off the entire bribery investigation,” the secret CIA report on Bofors arms scandal said.

The report dated march 4, 1988 by the American spy agency said a separate police investigation into the scam was terminated in late January 1988 following a trip by the Indian Prime Minister Gandhi to Stockholm.

“Sweden claimed inability to track the payments through Swiss bank accounts after making a half-hearted request for Swiss assistance,” it said.

Nobel Industries AB was created in 1984 after the merger of the Swedish chemical firm KemaNobel with the Swedish weapons maker Bofors.

The report said numerous investigations were initiated to examine the “complex web” of bribery and arms diversions but despite an admission from a key industry executive, only two individuals were charged with violating Swedish law.

“Stockholm has since called off the investigation of Bofors’ bribery, probably in an effort to prevent future revelations of bribes to Indian officials that could embarrass Prime Minister Gandhi,” it said.

The report also referred as sidelights to the “affair” the “mysterious death of a customs official, a possible Iranian connection to the murder of Olof Palme.”

The CIA report also mentioned about an inquiry into the bribery in India and Singapore which was a key “transshipment point in the Bofors saga”.

It also mentioned about Bofors “deliberately” violating or “circumventing” arms selling norms while supplying missile systems to Bahrain, anti-aircraft guns to Thailand, ammunition to Oman and explosives to East Germany.

The report is part of nearly 12 million secret documents CIA declassified last week.

The Bofors scandal is blamed for Rajiv Gandhi losing the Lok Sabha poll in 1989.

More from India

tags from this story

Rajiv Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNRajiv Gandhi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Rajiv Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services