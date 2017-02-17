Stay away from encounter sites: J&K govt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stay away from encounter sites: J&K govt

Move is meant to prevent assembly of mobs who provide cover to militants

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Following Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s warning of tough action against stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the state government on Friday issued an advisory asking people to stay away from encounter sites.

District administrations in Srinagar, Budgam and Shopian have advised people not to assemble near places where encounters take place between security forces and militants to avoid injury and loss of lives.

“Whenever an encounter takes place between militants and security forces, people of the locality march to the site and engage the forces with stone-pelting. Prohibitory restrictions have been imposed within a radius of three kilometres from the site of any counter-insurgency operation in the districts. This way, injuries or loss of precious human lives can be avoided,” the advisory read.

However, the restrictions shall not apply to the movement of ambulances, medical and paramedical staff and government employees.

The move is meant to prevent assembly of mobs who provide cover to militants and hamper counter-militancy operations.

Police has also been asked to impose Section 144 against unlawful assemblies in areas where an encounter is on.

While parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress supported General Rawat, the main opposition party National Conference (NC) objected to the “strong words.”

On Wednesday, General Rawat had warned those attacking security forces during anti-militancy operations of tough action.

“The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are facing higher casualties due to the manner in which the local population is preventing them from conducting the operations and at times even supporting the terrorists to escape,” Rawat had said.

He said that people displaying flags of Pakistan and Daesh in J&K would be dealt with harshly.

Meanwhile, NC leader Abdullah flayed the army chief for his comments against stone pelters.

“It is tragic that New Delhi is still trying to talk to the youth of Kashmir through the defence establishment when the need of the hour is to engage them politically. The youth rushing towards encounter sites are signs of the sense of alienation and disenchantment in Kashmir. The need of the hour is to understand the deep sense of isolation in Kashmir and deal with it with statesmanship and magnanimity,” party spokesperson Junaid Mattu told media.

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani said Rawat’s words were typical of “the arrogance of Indian government.”

“This showed General Rawat was ignorant of ground realities in Kashmir. Kashmiri youth had not taken to arms or to the streets for fun. They were fighting for a just cause: Kashmir’s freedom,” main separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference said in a statement.

More from India

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower