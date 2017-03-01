Shocked by husband’s death, woman dies after childbirth
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman died of shock on learning about her husband’s death in a road accident, soon after delivering a baby.
S. Somesh (30), a police constable, died in a road accident in Nalgonda town of Telangana on February 26. Police said he lost control of the motorbike he was riding and hit the divider, resulting in his death.
As Hemalatha was pregnant and had gone for her delivery to her parents’ house in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, she was not informed about the accident.
After she gave birth to a baby boy in a private hospital, her relatives informed her that Somesh was dead. The shocking news led to her death.
The couple had a two-year-old daughter.