Retirement homes spark new interest in Kerala

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Retirement homes spark new interest in Kerala

State’s demographics showing a tilt towards an increased percentage of senior citizens

Image Credit: Courtesy: Graceland
Graceland at Mulanthuruthy.
Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: For decades, the globe-trotting Keralites who remitted money from overseas focused on investing in palatial houses back home.

But, with the state’s demographics showing a tilt towards an increased percentage of senior citizens, new interest is emerging in the state for retirement homes featuring premium infrastructure.

“Those who have worked all their life and earned their money are indeed deserving of good retirement options. And they need the freedom to enjoy their second innings in a place that guarantees safety and provides good company”, says George John who has himself founded a premium retirement village named Graceland at Mulanthuruthy near Kochi.

“The interest in the project was so strong that all the 16 villas at the project, each costing Rs4.80 million, have been taken up”, says John an Indian advertising guru who once headed leading advertising agencies including Ulka and TBWA Anthem.

The project offers the villas on lifetime lease, and monthly fees for food, maintenance and laundry services are pegged at roughly Rs10,000 (Dh538). The project also offers single bedroom apartments that can be leased at Rs2.8 million.

“Many senior citizens are actually lonely in their own homes and they would appreciate the company of people in their age-group”, says Mumbai-based professional Susan Josi, one of John’s partners in the venture.

Last week, veteran Communist Party of India Marxist leader, V.S. Achuthanandan said in many western countries there were flawless elder-care systems in place and stringent punishment for neglecting senior citizens.

Speaking at the state conference of the Senior Citizens Service Council, Achuthanandan, himself a nonagenarian, said many senior citizens in the state were languishing in old-age homes without adequate care.

Retirement homes have sprouted by the dozen in Kerala over the past decade, but many of them offer only the basic needs for a senior citizen, and inmates are sometimes left alone in a room with few opportunities for conversation with others.

More upmarket retirement homes are expected to fill this void, providing comfortable retirement options for professionals who have been used to luxury living during their careers and have earned enough to pay for a comfortable living in their sunset years.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Held to account

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access