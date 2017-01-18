Parched days for Kerala amid reduced summer rains
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for a torrid summer and water shortages across the state as both the south-west monsoon and the north-east monsoon seasons brought significantly reduced rainwaters to the state.
Estimates say that the south-west monsoon was deficient by 62 per cent and the north-east monsoon fell short by 34 per cent.
As a result, water tankers have been plying across the state from as early as December and acute water shortages are being forecast.
The situation has worsened with the near-total failure of rain in January till date. In all of January, only Thiruvananthapuram district received a single shower, while the 13 other districts in the state received no rainfall at all.
Even in Thiruvananthapuram, only 0.1 millimetre of rain has been received in January so far, as against the normal expected rainfall of 7.1 millimetres. According to the meteorological department, no rains are likely until March.
The water shortage and high temperatures have dealt a serve blow to farmers in the state, who have already been reeling under a decline in commodity prices. The water shortage is now leading to a reduced crop output.
The state’s largest river, Bharathapuzha has also been reduced to a stream well ahead of the next south-west monsoon rains expected in early June.