Mulayam to campaign for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mulayam to campaign for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance

Party supremo had previously expressed displeasure over the SP-Congress pre-poll alliance

Image Credit: PTI
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav talks with newsmen at Parliament House during Budget session in New Delhi on Monday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: In a move to dispel rumours of a family feud, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said he will extend full support to his party’s alliance with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and his son Akhilesh Yadav will be the next chief minister (CM) in the event of their victory.

“I have no problem with my son Akhilesh Yadav becoming the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. There is no dispute between my son and me. I am confident that the SP-Congress alliance will win UP assembly polls,” Mulayam told media on Monday.

He stated that he would soon start campaigning for SP-Congress alliance in the state.

“I will start campaigning soon for the elections. I am not upset with Akhilesh at all as reported in a section of media. Akhilesh has been given full freedom to work,” he averred.

Earlier, Mulayam had expressed displeasure over the SP-Congress pre-poll alliance.

“I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it,” Mulayam had said on January 29, the day Akhilesh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conference in state capital Lucknow.

He said Congress ruled the country for a long time and made it laggard.

“We always fought against the Congress party. Samajwadi Party is capable of contesting elections alone. In the past, it fought alone and formed government with a majority. No occasion arose for effecting an alliance,” he had said.

SP and Congress have forged an alliance with them contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively.

Also Mulayam had earlier said he would campaign for his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav first and then take a call on campaigning for candidates fielded by son Akhilesh.

Shivpal had announced last week that he would form a new party after March 11 when election results are declared.

“How can Shivpal make new party without talking to me?” These are all rumours. No one is unhappy with Akhilesh. Shivpal has not spoken to me or anyone in the party. He may have said that out of anger. Now leave it, there will be no new party,” Mulayam said on Monday.

SP has been in the news for the last three months after a family feud saw Akhilesh pitted against father Mulayam and uncle Shivpal. After a series of expulsions and counter expulsions, Akhilesh captured the party after the Election Commission gave its stamp of approval to his faction.

UP goes to poll in seven phases starting February 11.

More from India

tags from this story

Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNRahul Gandhi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Teen lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared