Modi likes peeping in bathrooms, searching Google: Rahul

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Modi likes peeping in bathrooms, searching Google: Rahul

The Prime Minister had earlier attracted the wrath of the Congress over his “bathing wearing a raincoat” barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh

Gulf News
 

Lucknow: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “peeping into others’ bathrooms” and said he was a complete failure.

Gandhi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was speaking to reporters after releasing a common minimum programme of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for the polls, when he launched the attack.

“The Prime Minister is fond of Google searching, peeping into others’ bathrooms. Let him do that in his free time but his main job is that of a Prime Minister in which he has been a cent per cent failure,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s jibe came a day after Modi, while campaigning in the poll bound state, mocked the Congress leader for being the “most joked about politician”. The Prime Minister had earlier attracted the wrath of the Congress over his “bathing wearing a raincoat” barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

The duo accused Modi of “distracting people from his failures” using fiery speeches trying to hoodwink people

“The country’s biggest problem is lack of jobs. Modi promised two crore jobs but has not fulfilled even one per cent of his promise. Modi talks a lot about security, terrorism and surgical strikes.”

“But the result is we have suffered most number of casualties in the last seven years. Over 90 of our security personnel have been killed,” said Gandhi.

He was referring to the Indian Army’s September 29, 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan administered territory.

Talking about Modi’s warning in Uttarakhand on Saturday that he had everyones’ horoscopes, Gandhi said that it might be the Prime Minister’s favourite pastime and that he should continue to google.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav suggested that Modi should not “get too angry”, instead he should tell what he has done for the people of the country in the past two years.

With regards to the knotty issue of seat sharing in a dozen seats including Amethi, both leaders made light of the issue and said “minor irritants” will be thrashed out.

“On the larger issue, we are together and there is full coordination between our leaders and workers,” both the leaders said.

Rahul said Modi had done nothing for Uttar Pradesh in the last two years.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Modi was losing control over his language because he was unsettled by the coming together of the two young leaders and reports that the alliance might come to power.

“The Prime Minister is apprehensive of the Uttar Pradesh polls result. The result will give him a big shock, will put a question mark on his credibility. That is why he is saying such things,” Gandhi added.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNRahul Gandhi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Rahul Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Hindus reducing as they don’t ‘convert others’

Framed Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year