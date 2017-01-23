Mobile
Make your minds strong, Indian PM tells children

Modi presents bravery awards to 25 children

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: “Bravery is a state of mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told children on Monday as he encouraged them to read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and others who have done great deeds in their lives.

He made the comments while presenting the National Bravery Awards here to 25 children chosen from across the country for their outstanding acts of valour.

“Presented the National Bravery Awards 2016. I congratulate all the award winners for their exemplary courage,” Modi tweeted.

While interacting with the awardees, he said, “Bravery is a state of mind. A healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong,” according to a PMO statement.

He urged the children to ensure that the adulation and fame that they are getting, should not become an obstacle to their future progress.

The Prime Minister told the awardees that their deeds of bravery show their decisiveness as much as their courage, the statement said.

He asked the children to ensure that this award does not become the end of their life’s purpose but marks only the beginning for them.

Reminding the children about the significance of the day, which is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister urged the children to read as much as possible, and especially read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and other people who have done great deeds in their lives, the statement said.

Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was present on the occasion.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to emulate their examples.

Narendra Modi
Trump to host Indian PM Modi

