Kolkata hospital death: Relatives refuse to accept refund, to approach CM

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kolkata hospital death: Relatives refuse to accept refund, to approach CM

Accident victim’s relatives, friends accuse Apollo Hospital of ‘inadequate treatment’

Gulf News
 

Kolkata: Refusing to accept the refund from a private hospital, which allegedly refused to release a patient over unsettled bills, the family of the deceased man on Monday cleared the arrears while calling for “revenge”.

Sanjoy Roy, 30, a resident of Dankuni in Hooghly district, who was critically injured in a road accident, died on Thursday night at the state-run SSKM Hospital where he was shifted from Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata, hours earlier.

The private hospital denied the charges but had agreed to refund the amount paid by Roy’s family after Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra intervened.

“They were experimenting with my husband. If my husband had died on spot, I would have understood. But he didn’t. He was not given water to drink, his hands and legs were tied up. Where was this empathy when my husband needed it?

“If he had been moved at the required time, then he would have been alive today. We do not need their money now as my husband is dead and the money can’t bring him back,” Roy’s widow Ruby told journalists.

“I can’t get my husband back. I want punishment for all the doctors involved in his case ... I want revenge and I will talk to Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) about getting us justice,” asserted Ruby.

Roy’s relatives and friends accused Apollo of “inadequate treatment” even while raising a huge bill and refusing to allow him to be shifted to SSKM unless they paid up the full amount. They alleged that the hospital delayed his discharge and relented only after they deposited fixed deposit certificates.

Roy’s family lodged an FIR against the private hospital in the local police station.

“We have cleared all the dues today (Monday) and got back the fixed deposit certificates. In fact the hospital authorities asked me to sign a document which mentions that we have received a lump-sum amount but we have declined to sign. The police seized the document,” said Roy’s wife.

However, the private hospital authorities said they stand committed to refund the entire cost of treatment.

“We stand by our commitment to refund the entire cost of treatment of Shri Sanjoy Roy. However, out of respect for the wishes and sentiments of his family, we have accepted the balance, and returned all documents that were deposited with us,” said the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr Joy Basu.

The West Bengal government on Saturday summoned the hospital authorities as it was not completely satisfied with the explanation given by them.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Learning of husband’s death, woman dies

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat