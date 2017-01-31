Mobile
Kerala MP E. Ahamed collapses in Parliament; on ventilator

The 78-year-old parliamentarian ‘is extremely critical and has been put on life support system’

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Senior Kerala MP, E. Ahamed, on Tuesday suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall. His condition is extremely critical and he has been put on life support system, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

“Ahamed is extremely critical and has been put on life support system. He has been moved to the Trauma Centre ICU and is currently under close observation of doctors,” a senior doctor at the hospital told IANS.

Life support is popularly known as ventilator, which is a machine that helps someone breathe.

A team of three doctors, consisting head of cardiology Neeraj Pandit, head of anaesthesia Rajesh Sood and In-charge of Nursing facility R.S. Tonk, has been constituted to monitor Ahamed’s condition.

Ahamed, a former Minister in the UPA government and a longtime IUML MP from Kerala, was admitted to RML after he fell unconscious in Parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address.

The 78-year-old Ahamed has served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.

According to hospital authorities, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Development Of North East Region Minister Jitendra Singh visited RML to inquire about the condition of Ahamed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also enquired about his health.

