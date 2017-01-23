Investigation begins into deadly India derailment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Investigation begins into deadly India derailment

Railway authorities suspect foul play as incident occurred in a Maoist affected region

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Amid growing suspicions of sabotage in the derailment of the Hirakhand Express in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, India’s National Investigation Agency and state CID officials on Monday swung into action to probe the incident.

At least 41 people were killed and more than fifty injured in the crash.

A team of Andhra Pradesh CID, led by additional director-general of police Dwarka Tirumala Rao, visited the scene of the incident near Koneru Railway station in Vizianagaram district bordering Odisha.

The death toll mounted after two more bodies were recovered from one of the badly damaged coaches.

The train was travelling from Raigad to Bhuvaneshwar when it derailed around midnight on Saturday.

Railway authorities suspect foul play as the accident occurred in a Maoist affected region and a 38 centimetres gap was found at a place where two tracks join.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who visited the accident site on Saturday, said the culprits would not be spared.

“The cause of the accident will be probed. Those responsible for derailment will not be spared. Stringent action will be taken against who played with the lives of so many people,” he said.

Apart from the probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the Union government has ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency and Andhra Pradesh government ordered the CID to investigate the reasons behind the mishap.

8 of the victims of the derailment belonged to Vizianagaram while most of others were from Odisha.

The investigations were being carried out from all the possible angles, said a senior official of the state CID.

Foul play was also suspected behind the other two train accidents recently in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Trump to host Indian PM Modi

Framed Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs