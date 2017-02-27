Inside family treasure gathered over generations

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Inside family treasure gathered over generations

Jaipur collector owns musical instruments from Buddhist and Mughal rule

  • Abdul Aziz at his private museum inJaipur. Image Credit: Nilima Pathak/Gulf News
  • Due to dearth of space, a musical instrument is hung precariously Image Credit: Nilima Pathak/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: His antique collection of musical instruments has been used in several Bollywood movies, including Bajirao Mastani, PK, Jodha Akbar, Veer, Faasle and Jeene Nahin Doonga.

An avid collector of rare Indian musical instruments in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Abdul Aziz has created a private museum at home with more than 1,000 traditional musical instruments on display.

Many of the priceless instruments, ranging from the Buddhist era to the Mughal rule, have been part of the family collection for generations.

Gushing about the collection, Aziz says, “I possess all varieties of instruments that exist in the country. Varying in size, rareness, value and age, some pieces are historically significant and unique. One such is the tasha rabab (of Central Asian origin), popularised and improved by instrumentalist Tansen, known for a large number of compositions and among the musicians at the court of Mughal Emperor Jalaluddin Akbar.”

The incredible collection also includes, Afghani rabab and Ruhani rabab that are now found only in Kabul and Kashmir. Then there are several pieces of tabla and bayan – types of drums that are made from cloth instead of leather.

“Not seen widely and having gone out of fashion, these date back to the time when Brahmins (high caste Hindu priests) played the tabla. Since they did not touch leather, these had to be made from cloth. The tabla, comprising leather, was also introduced during the Mughal regime,” Aziz says.

Among the several dust-laden instruments like sarod, veena, and sarangi lies the peacock-shaped sitar.

“This is over 450-years-old,” says the 50-year-old musician, who has taken his passion to an altogether new level by still continuing to visit far off villages to buy and enhance his collection.

While the main room of Aziz’s small house is stacked with musical instruments of all varieties arranged a bit systematically, several others lie scattered in every nook and corner of the house.

“I belong to a family of musicians and we have not only been collecting, but also manufacturing replicas of the some musical instruments,” he says.

Sadly, due to dearth of space, some equipment that are on the verge of extinction, are even kept in the storeroom and bathroom of the house!

“I have dedicated my life to collecting these, but with my limited income I am unable to maintain them and will not be able to look after the treasure trove for long. My dream is to conserve, preserve and display them for the public. But unless the government gives me a plot of land to set up a small museum, the precious collection will be lost,” Aziz said.

Talking about his ancestors, he informed, “My grandfather used to repair instruments of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. Later, they moved from Delhi to Jaipur. Our family has also mended musical instruments displayed at Jaipur’s Albert Hall Museum. Now, my brothers, nephew and sons assist me in conserving these instruments.”

However, Aziz, was saddened to say, “At times, in dire need of money, I have had to sell few priceless pieces at very cheap rates – some of which were bought by Japanese and American tourists and kept in their museums.”

 

Did you know?

Abdul Aziz bought his own house two decades ago. His primary concern was to provide a home to his priceless collection of Indian musical instruments. The collector says he has been offered Rs20 million (Dh1.1 million) to part with his collection, but he has refused hoping the state government provides him space to open a unique museum.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
 

Did you know?

Read More

Also In India

Learning of husband’s death, woman dies

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017