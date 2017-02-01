IndiGO plane misses runway, brakes to avoid collision

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

IndiGO plane misses runway, brakes to avoid collision

Two pilots of the Visakhapatnam-bound IndiGo aircraft have been taken off duty

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: In a major fiasco, an IndiGo aircraft on Wednesday left its assigned lane, crossed the runway, and entered another taxiway where a Jet Airways plane was stationed, prompting the pilots to apply the brakes to avoid a collision and potential disaster at the Delhi airport today.

The two pilots of the Visakhapatnam-bound IndiGo aircraft have been taken off duty, pending investigation, even as air safety regulator DGCA has started a probe into the incident which took place around 5.40am.

As the IndiGo aircraft got stuck on the taxiway due to the want of a tow vehicle, one of Delhi airport’s main runways remained shut for operations close to an hour, impacting operations badly, sources said.

“The two pilots have been derostered and have not been assigned flying, pending investigation,” an IndiGo spokeperson said, confirming that the aircraft had “missed the runway centerline” due to low visibility and found itself in another taxiway.

“IndiGo flight 6E 719 (New Delhi-Visakhapatnam) was given taxi permission through C lane and was supposed to hold at Runway 28 but the aircraft commander crossed the runway and realised he was standing in W lane, where a Jet Airways aircraft for Abu Dhabi was already stationed,” airport sources said.

While the IndiGo aircraft had 81 passengers onboard, the Jet Airways Boeing 737 plane was carrying 142 passengers at the time of the mix-up, sources said.

“Followings this, IndiGo was contacted to arrange a tow but it took time, and due to poor visibility, the tow was guided by a follow-me vehicle.

“During this period all operations were on hold, causing heavy congestion and consequently flight delays as well,” they said.

Many flights were delayed while some incoming aircraft were diverted due to the non-availability of runway 28 for almost an hour, sources said.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “IndiGo flight 6E-719 while taxiing from taxiway C for runway 28 for departure with Runway Visual Range of 125 meters at Delhi airport missed the runway centerline due to low visibility and found itself taxiing towards taxiway W where a Jet Airways B737 aircraft was already stationed to be lined up.”

The airline, however, said that its aircraft stopped at “adequate” separation distance of Jet Airways plane, when directed by the Air Traffic Controller. It was, however, unable to turn to line up.

“Keeping in mind the safety of passengers and aircraft, the Captain in Command took the decision to switch off the engines and pushed back to line up on runway 28, while following ATC instructions at times,” the statement said.

More from India

tags from this story

Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGNJet Airways
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Drugs used to woo voters in Punjab

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa