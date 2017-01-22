Indigenous howitzer to be showcased in R-Day parade

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indigenous howitzer to be showcased in R-Day parade

The 155-mm gun cost Rs145 million a piece and has a strike range of 38km

Gulf News
 

Bhopal: India’s first indigenous, long-range artillery gun ‘Dhanush’, aka ‘Desi Bofors’, will be showcased for the first time at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory (GCF), the 155-mm gun cost about Rs145 million a piece.

“‘Dhanush’ will be displayed to showcase defence power at the Republic Day function in New Delhi,” GCF’s Joint General Manager and PRO Sanjay Shrivastava told PTI.

‘Dhanush’ is comparable to the latest weapon systems used by different countries, another official said.

Besides features like electronic gun-laying and sighting systems, the indigenous gun has a strike range of 38km, which is 11km more than the imported Bofors guns.

“The ‘Dhanush’ project has received support and active cooperation from other ordinance factories and PSUs such as SAIL, BEL, and many private sector companies. Their support has made the project a huge success,” the official said.

The gun, a towed howitzer, has been developed by Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Kolkata, after going through the design and documents running into over 12,000 pages which were given to India under the first phase of ‘Transfer of Technology’ (ToT) as part of the Bofors gun deal in the late 1980s.

The Swedish Bofors company (now owned by Britain’s BAE System) could not complete the ToT for the 155-mm howitzer with 39 calibre to India as the deal got embroiled in a major political row over alleged kickbacks.

Subsequently, OFB struggled for long to produce the howitzer indigenously despite the fact that it has manufactured and supplied several components or spare parts to keep the Bofors howitzers operational in India, especially during the Kargil War.

The army had been desperately looking for 155-mm howitzers for more than a decade now. It had roped in an Israeli company, Soltam, to upgrade the imported, Russian-made 130-mm gun to 155-mm at GCF. But the project, after the upgraded gun’s trial, ran into hot water, the official claimed.

Five years ago, the Defence Acquisition Council had decided to look for artillery guns within the country and asked OFB to start manufacturing howitzers.

Towards that end, former Defence Minister A K Antony flagged off a 155-mm gun manufacturing facility at GCF on September 22, 2012.

The over a century-old GCF has already delivered six ‘Dhanush’ guns to the Army which has been extensively trying these in snowy, desert and hostile areas in the country, he said.

The army had been looking for a total of 114 ‘Dhanush’ guns from GCF to augment its firepower.

According to the official, the army needs a huge number of howitzers of different types, and Indian firms, some with the help of foreign manufacturers, are in the race to fulfil the demand with the gun’s variants.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Jet Airways plane tail hits runway on landing

Framed Gallery

Meet America’s new first family

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

'Strategic ties with India are above all'

'Strategic ties with India are above all'