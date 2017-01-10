Mobile
Indian soldier alleges corruption; BSF says he is alcoholic

Trooper Yadav released three videos on social media allegedly showcasing how badly troops were treated by the administration

Image Credit: Source: Facebook
Indian trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav released a video in which he accused his BSF seniors of selling food supplies meant for soldiers in the open market.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: A day after a soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) alleged that the troops are served poor quality food, the security agency on Tuesday alleged that the soldier had “drinking issues” and was on the verge of being court-martialled for indiscipline.

Jawan Tej Badur Yadav of the 29 battalion of BSF, deployed in Jammu and Kashmir (J & K), had released three videos on social media on Monday showcasing how badly troops were treated by the administration. The videos expose the dismal state of affairs in the armed forces and the hardships soldiers faced due to “corrupt practices” of the higher officials.

Reacting to the videos, D.K. Upadhyay, Inspector General, BSF, said on Tuesday that the matter will be probed properly followed by suitable action. He, however, added that Yadav had faced disciplinary action in the past for his bad conduct.

“Yadav has indulged in indisciplinary actions in the past too. He was to be court-martialed in 2010 but considering his family he was not dismissed. Right now, he will be shifted to a different headquarter so that no one can pressurise him and fair inquiry can be held,” Upadhyay told media in Jammu.

BSF is also considering taking strict action against him as he was carrying a mobile phone with him on duty. Upadhyay said that BSF was very particular about the quality of food served to the jawans.

“As far as the food is concerned, it is not bad. But I can agree that taste might not be very great as in winters, tinned and dehydrated food is served, but we have never received any complaint from jawans regarding the same. For now, an inquiry has been ordered and DIG level officers are at the camp already,” Upadhyay added.

After the video went viral, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by Yadav.

“I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the Home Secretary to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action,” Singh tweeted.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also assured that strict action will be taken against anybody found guilty of corruption.

“The welfare of our security forces is our absolute priority. Any anomaly is to be dealt with firmly,” Rijiju told media.

In Yadav’s video shot at an undisclosed location, he alleges that the soldiers stand for 10 straight hours every day regardless of the difficult weather conditions, but are treated in the worst possible manner.

“It must be looking very beautiful in the picture. But I want to tell you that our condition here is very pathetic. In these difficult conditions, we are honestly doing our duty. But what we are not getting sufficient food to eat. How can we do our duty then,” the soldier said in the video.

He had alleged that the government was not to be blamed for the same. He blamed his seniors for selling supplies meant for the soldiers in the open market.

“Neither the media, nor any minister tries to understand what we are going through in this harsh weather. We live in the worst possible conditions. I have shared three videos that show how we are being mistreated by our officials. We don’t want to blame any particular government, because they give us everything we need. But it is our seniors who see supplies meant for us to the local market, so it never reaches us,” he added.

Yadav then proceeded to show pictures of the food they are served.

“I will show you that we get only one paratha (bread) in the breakfast that too without any curry, or pickle. We get it only with a cup of tea. We get lentils, which has basically only turmeric and salt in it and nothing else,” he had said.

Yadav urged the Prime Minister to look into the matter.

“I request honourable Prime Minister to look into the matter. Friends, I may not live once I upload this video, as my officials are very powerful. Kindly share the video as much as possible so that every media organisation come here and investigate and witness how soldiers are living,” he said.

