India: Solapaur legislator’s remarks on soldiers creates row

Mumbai: A comment by BJP-backed legislator from Solapur, Maharashtra, questioning the fidelity of wives of Indian soldiers has received widespread condemnation.

At a rally in support of a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in local body elections in Pandharpur, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Prashant Paricharak, said, “A soldier fighting at the border in Punjab has not come home in a year but when he gets a phone call that his wife has had a baby, he is happy and distributes sweets to his colleagues.

“When they ask him the reason, he says he has got a baby boy.”

The comment drew laughter from the audience but once the media publicised what he had said and how it was derogatory to Indian women as well as soldiers fighting at the border, Paricharak apologised and issued a statement that he had not meant to disrespect soldiers. He said, “It was my mistake to talk like that.”

The MLC released a video in which he said he was only trying to highlight the mentality of political opponents to seek credit for what they had not done. It was in context to his criticism of NCP leaders who were taking credit for water supply from Ujani dam in Solapur district.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe, however, condemned his statement and said that saying “sorry” is not enough as he has not only insulted “our soldiers and their wives but also insulted martyrs who have given their lives for the country. People should reject such politicians”.

Vijaya Rahatkar of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, demanded strict action be taken against Paricharak so that no one dares to make such disrespectful remarks against women and armed forces.

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, representing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, criticised BJP MLC and said, “His statement is not tolerable. He has insulted army men and BJP will pay the price for his statement.” NCP leader Nawab Malik demanded that Paricharak face expulsion for “insulting the armed forces and Indian women”.

The MLC’s comment could affect the local body elections being held in the second and final phase on February 21 across the state. Mumbaikars will be voting for the hotly contested Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on Tuesday.

Paricharak was elected to the Upper House of state legislature last year on the support of BJP as an independent.