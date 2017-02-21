Mobile
Hyderabad police refuses permission for rally

Section of unemployed youth had sought permission to hold protest

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: With the Hyderabad city police refusing to grant permission for a rally of unemployed youth in the city on Wednesday, the Telangana Joint Action Committee headed by Prof Kodandaram and the state government seems to heading towards confrontation.

After police refusal to permit the rally at Indira Park, the organisers had approached the High Court and the Police Commissioner to seek permission for the rally at the Osmania University Campus. When the police expressed its inability to do so, the Hyderabad High Court advised the organisers to conduct their programme at Nagole on the outskirts of the city.

However the TJAC leaders decided to withdraw their petition seeking the court’s intervention. Sources said that the organisers were now planning to go ahead with their planned rally even without permission from the police.

On a petition filed by the TJAC chairman Prof Kodandaram before the Hyderabad High Court seeking the permission for the rally, the Telangana Advocate General K Ramakrishna Reddy submitted to court that the state had rejected the application of the organisers for rally at Indira Park as it cannot hold more than a thousand people while the TJAC was mobilising a large number of people from all over the state.

He also expressed apprehension that extremist organisations may infiltrate the rally and create a law and order problem.

The AG suggested many alternative venues in the city outskirt. However the counsel for the petitioner Rachna Reddy made a plea today seeking permission for the rally in Osmania University campus which was also rejected by the police.

TJAC comprising of several organisations, including organisations of unemployed youth, had called for the rally to demand filling of more than 100,000 vacant government posts.

