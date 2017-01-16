Mobile
Girl allegedly raped in Bihar school

Victim’s mother also a teacher in the school

Gulf News
 

Patna: A 12-year-old girl from a government school in Bihar was allegedly gang-raped by the school principal and three other teachers in the classroom on Sunday, sending shock waves in the areas. The victim’s mother is also a teacher in that school.

The incident took place at Urdu Secondary School in Kako, Jehanabad, a central Bihar district barely 40km from Patna in the afternoon. Sunday, routinely a holiday, has been declared a working day in this school. Instead, the school remains closed on Friday.

Reports said the victim, who studies in the school, was alone in her classroom during lunch break when the accused took her to the terrace of the school and allegedly raped her by turn, leaving her profusely bleeding.

On being informed by the students about her critical condition, the girl’s mother rushed there and admitted her in a local hospital.

The victim’s mother has registered a case against the school principal and three other teachers.

“We have registered a case against accused persons and raids are on to nab the absconding accused persons,” Jebanabad district superintendent of police Aditya Kumar told the media on Monday. He promised the victim’s family would be provided justice soon.

Last week, a woman was allegedly raped at a government hospital in Bihar. she had gone to the hospital to treat the fractured leg of her five-year-old son when she was raped by the hospital staff in the orthopaedic ward of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in north Bihar.

Last month, a doctor had allegedly raped a teenaged Dalit girl after her family failed to pay the money incurred on her treatment. The incident took place in Jamui district, some 140km south-east of Patna.

The 16-year-old girl was admitted to the private clinic of a doctor for treatment after she swallowed pesticide mistaking it as cough syrup.

The incidents of rape remain a matter of grave concern in Bihar, and according to an official report, a total of 869 cases of rapes have been reported since January this year. Last year, 1,041 incidents of rape had been reported, followed by 1,127 in 2014 and 1,128 in 2013, according to a police report.

Similarly, 927 cases reported in 2012, 934 in 2011, 795 in 2010, 929 in 2009, 1,041 in 2008, 1,122 in 2007, 1,083 in 2006 and 973 in 2005 — the year the Janata Dal (United) government came to power in Bihar after dethroning 15 years of Rashtriya Janata Dal government headed by Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.

