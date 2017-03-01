Mobile
Fresh trouble for accused in Kerala actress’ kidnap case

Congress MLA cites ‘reliable information’ that suspect involved in human trafficking too

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The main accused in the kidnap and harassment of a popular Malayalam movie actress last month, Sunil Kumar alias ‘Pulsar’ Suni, may have been involved in human trafficking, too, a state MLA has alleged.

Congress MLA P.T. Thomas said on Wednesday that he had “reliable information” pointing to Suni’s possible involvement in human trafficking.

Telling media he had some “explosive material” to share, the MLA said that he had received trustworthy information Suni had used a fake passport to travel abroad and that he had been involved in human trafficking from Kerala.

“Does he have such a passport? Has he travelled abroad? These matters should also be investigated. If that is done, many more things will come to light in connection with this case [of abducting and harassing the actress],” Thomas said.

“During those days, many who were movie aspirants and some who had partially made it into movies later moved out of the film world. Were any of them victims of human trafficking? Also, many have accepted his hospitality and been related to his activities. All of these must be investigated”, the MLA said.

Thomas said he had written to the chief minister with these details and expected a thorough probe by the investigating team.

The actress was abducted by Suni and his accomplices while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi after a shooting assignment. Police suspect that the objective of the brief abduction of the actress may have been to shoot nude visuals of her and blackmail her.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the mobile phones that were used by Suni to film the actress. Suni had first said the phone was dropped in a drain, and later claimed he had flung it from the Goshree bridge in Kochi into the canal. Divers were pressed into service to search for the phone, but the gadget has not been recovered.

In a related development, popular Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad said it was wrong to generalise that the entire film industry in Kerala was being run by the mafia, based on the case of the actress’ abduction.

