Former top Indian official held in corruption case

CBI charges former ED joint director for violating Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy

Gulf News
 

New Delhi The CBI on Tuesday arrested a former Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate, J.P. Singh, and three others in a corruption case registered by the agency in September 2015.

Besides Singh, three others arrested, include ED official Sanjay Kumar and two middlemen Vimal Agarwal and Chandresh Patel.

They were arrested from Delhi in a corruption case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since September 2015. The case was registered on the directions of the Finance Ministry.

They were booked under charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy, an official said.

It was alleged that Singh and other government officials of the Enforcement Directorate while investigating cases of money laundering in betting and other such activities had allegedly demanded and accepted huge illegal gratification from the accused and suspect persons in the cases.

“Huge bribe amount was allegedly taken by these officers as quid pro quo for various acts of omission and commission,” a CBI official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

